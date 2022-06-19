Arts & Entertainment

VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' sells for $75,000, setting new auction record

EMBED <>More Videos

VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' sells for $75,000

Sometimes nostalgia comes with a big price tag.

A sealed, near-mint condition 1986 VHS tape of "Back to the Future" recently sold at auction for $75,000, setting a new record for a videotape.

The VHS copy was owned by actor Tom Wilson, who played Biff Tannen in the classic '80s film. Wilson originally listed the tape, along with others, on eBay, but took them down when he received an overwhelming response. He then reached out to Heritage Auctions in Dallas to conduct a proper sale.

Wilson's collection included sealed and graded VHS tapes of "Back to the Future II," "Back to the Future III" and 1990's "Back to the Future" trilogy boxed set. What made this collection special was Wilson's offer to write a note to accompany each tape and sign each shipment.

A New York-based collector won a bidding war for the "Back to The Future" VHS copy, Heritage Auctions said, adding that the $75,000 price tag was "the highest price ever paid at auction for a sealed, graded VHS tape."

VHS tapes are experiencing a resurgence among collectors, with Heritage Auctions fetching big money for such films as "The Goonies," "Ghostbusters" and "Jaws."

"We had no idea what was going to happen -- no one's done this before and to see the success, it's amazing," Joe Maddalena, executive vice president of Heritage Auctions, told CNN. "When you see that, it's a great sense of accomplishment, not even the financial aspect of it but just a moment of 'I knew it! I knew nostalgic VHS tapes would be good.' "

Maddalena said he hopes the sale will bring renewed interest to VHS tapes, and encourage more celebrities to part with their collections.



The-CNN-Wire
& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmovie newsauction
TOP STORIES
Warriors 2022 championship parade today: Everything you need to know
Sheriff hints at possible break in 1994 murder of Jenny Lin at vigil
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Juneteenth celebrations shine light on holiday in East Bay
Deputies shared that Bob Saget died before family notified: report
'Black excellence': Juneteenth celebrations return to Oakland
Police officer, multiple others shot in popular DC bar area
Show More
Juneteenth federal holiday thanks in part to Opal Lee, 95
'It's really special':' SF celebrates Juneteenth holiday
New poll suggest 58% of Americans want Trump charged for Jan. 6 riot
SF Pride Parade and Celebration | Watch live June 26 on ABC7
World swimming bans transgender athletes from women's events
More TOP STORIES News