Belmont police investigating bank robbery at Bank of America

BELMONT, Calif. -- Police in Belmont are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Friday.Officers with the Belmont Police Department responded Friday at 11 a.m. to a report of a bank robbery at the Bank of America in the 2000 block of Ralston Avenue.Police said the suspect entered the bank, inferred he was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the teller.The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Belmont Police Department at (650) 595-7400