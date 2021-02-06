bank robbery

Belmont police investigating bank robbery at Bank of America

By Dennis Culver

This image shows Bank of America.

BELMONT, Calif. -- Police in Belmont are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Friday.

Officers with the Belmont Police Department responded Friday at 11 a.m. to a report of a bank robbery at the Bank of America in the 2000 block of Ralston Avenue.

Police said the suspect entered the bank, inferred he was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the teller.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Belmont Police Department at (650) 595-7400
