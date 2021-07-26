Former US Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in Oakland's Jack London Square

EMBED <>More Videos

Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Former Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed of her cell phone in Oakland Monday afternoon, representatives for the congresswoman said Monday.



According to a tweet from the senator, the assault occurred Monday in Jack London Square. The suspect pushed her in the back, took her cell phone and then jumped in a "waiting car," according to the tweet.

"She is thankful that she was not seriously injured," the tweet read.

LISTEN: Full phone interview with Barbara Boxer on assault, robbery in Oakland
EMBED More News Videos

Former Senator Barbara Boxer speaks with ABC7 on the phone after she was assaulted and robbed near her apartment in Oakland Monday.



Police managed to track the phone to San Francisco and officers were searching the area of Bush and Kearny Streets.

The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

In a statement Monday night, a spokesperson said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf was "troubled' to learn about the incident.

"The Mayor was deeply troubled to learn of the assault and robbery of Sen. Boxer today. She spoke with the Senator's family to extend her well wishes for a speedy recovery and was relieved to learn she was not seriously injured. OPD is investigating the incident and is working to collect any surveillance images from the area that will assist in their investigation," said spokesperson Justin Berton.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandcrimebarbara boxerrobbery
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Show More
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
More TOP STORIES News