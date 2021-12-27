Power restored at BART Millbrae station, systemwide delays persist

The station is open but there is no direct service to Richmond, BART said in an advisory shortly before 8 a.m.
Passengers headed to Richmond should board an SFO shuttle train at Millbrae, transfer to an Antioch train at SFO, and then transfer to a Richmond train at 19th Street.
The outage in Millbrae shortly before 5 a.m., combined with wet weather, has resulted in limited BART service systemwide on Monday morning, BART officials said.
During the outage, the Millbrae station was closed and a bus bridge was set up via SamTrans to serve commuters on the line.