building a better bay area

New BART gate prototypes tested at Oakland's Fruitvale station in hopes they deter fare evaders

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- BART says they are on the defense when it comes to battling fare evaders, which cost the system between $15 million and $20 million a year in lost revenue. That's money that could be going toward making the rider experience better. So they're taking measures to deter riders who do not pay, including making alterations to the current fare gates.



Even while reporting on the epidemic of BART fare evaders, our interview was temporarily interrupted when a woman nonchalantly and deftly hopped over the fare gates.

"Was that a jumper?" asked BART spokesperson Anna Duckworth, who was turned away from the gates.

RELATED: Fare evasion continues on BART even with new gates

When we nodded to say "yes" she said matter-of-factly, "That's what I'm talking about."

This was the exact reason why BART has installed pop-up barrier prototypes at the Fruitvale station in Oakland. The metal extensions are about 4 inches high and are meant to deter riders from jumping over.



Those who may be intimidated by the blade-like shape of the pop-up can be rest assured knowing BART says they are not sharp and they don't have any reports of injuries because of any gates.

RELATED: Franchise Tax Board limited in ability to collect from BART fare evaders

These pop-ups are just the beginning. Just last month, BART introduced stacked fare gates at the Richmond station. Duckworth says riders have expressed some intimidation about how to use the gates. The agency plans to gather information over the coming months on the effectiveness of these new gate styles and present the findings to the board later this fall.

"We don't know what, if anything, will be rolled out systemwide right now, but we want to try different methods." says Duckworth.

Some other options include the stronger fare gates already installed at four stations in San Francisco and two in the East Bay that can't be pried open as easily.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandsafetycrimebuilding a better bay areatrainsbart
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Bay Area Housing Crisis: How are you making it work?
Bay Area entrepreneur works to get more women into leadership roles at tech companies
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
7 On Your Side Hotline: Questions for renters, homeowners answered
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News