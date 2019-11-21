BART riders in South Hayward feeling unnerved after fatal stabbing

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- The stabbing that claimed the life of 49-year-old Oliver Williams took place just before the train arrived at BART's South Hayward Station at around 1 p.m. in the afternoon on Tuesday.To see how riders felt on that same route a day after the fatal stabbing-- we rode BART from the Bay Fair station to South Hayward. It's about a 10-minute ride. Here's what riders were thinking."It's crazy the stuff that's happening now," according to BART passenger Brad Merritt."You know, since we had the stabbing at MacArthur and now the stabbing yesterday, yes I always fear about being on public transportation with my baby," said Ghabonna Byers, who was riding with her one-year-old son Malik."I want to know what BART is doing because I had no idea that someone was killed on the same train I decided to be on today," said Shelly ThomasSurprisingly, most of the people we talked with had no idea there had been a fatal stabbing on the very same BART line that they were riding, that some of them ride every day.