Victim in Civic Center BART shooting in San Francisco has died, agency says

9:20pm update: BART Police has taken into custody a suspect following a shooting that occurred at the Civic Center station. A victim has been transported to the hospital. The station is closed. Riders can use Muni for free. Trains are not yet allowed to run through the station. — SFBART (@SFBART) February 11, 2022

Thank you @sfmta_muni for offering free rides to BART riders tonight as Civic Center remains closed and many transbay Warriors fan headed to 16th street. Our systems coordinate during critical incidents to help get people where they need to go without relying on a car. — SFBART (@SFBART) February 11, 2022

BART police had multiple officers at Civic Center when the shooting occurred. Additionally 2 officers assigned to ride trains had just stepped off a train at Civic when the shooting occurred and helped take the suspect into custody. — SFBART (@SFBART) February 11, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Civic Center BART Station in San Francisco is closed due to a shooting, the agency confirmed Thursday night.Just before 11 p.m., BART officials confirmed the victim died after being taken to a hospital.BART says a suspect is in custody.The station was closed, and faced large crowds after the Warriors game at Chase Center ended.There is a major delay on the San Francisco line in the SFO, Millbrae and East Bay directions, according to BART.BART says riders can use Muni for free. Muni buses 14 and 49 are operating between the Powell, Civic Center and 16th Street BART stations.As of 9:20 p.m., trains were still not allowed to run through the station.