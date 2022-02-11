BART

Victim in Civic Center BART shooting in San Francisco has died, agency says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Civic Center BART Station in San Francisco is closed due to a shooting, the agency confirmed Thursday night.

Just before 11 p.m., BART officials confirmed the victim died after being taken to a hospital.

BART says a suspect is in custody.



The station was closed, and faced large crowds after the Warriors game at Chase Center ended.



There is a major delay on the San Francisco line in the SFO, Millbrae and East Bay directions, according to BART.

BART says riders can use Muni for free. Muni buses 14 and 49 are operating between the Powell, Civic Center and 16th Street BART stations.

As of 9:20 p.m., trains were still not allowed to run through the station.



