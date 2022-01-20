BART

BART responds after scathing report calls agency 'unreliable, financially reckless and inefficient'

By Melanie Woodrow
EMBED <>More Videos

BART responds after scathing report calls agency 'unreliable'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Independent Institute has awarded BART the "California Golden Fleece Award." The award exposes waste, fraud, and abuse in the California government.

This is the Independent Institute's 12th such award, a dishonor given to California state or local agencies.

RELATED: What will it take to get Bay Area commuters back on BART? ABC7's Phil Matier gets answers from GM

BART's spokesperson says the report is from an anti-government think tank and not worth reading.

The author of the report titled "Crime, Grime, and Greed at BART" says he spent a year researching and writing about Bay Area Rapid Transit.

The report examined BART's performance and operations.

"We concluded that BART fails across the board. BART is unreliable, dangerous, financially reckless and inefficient," said Lawrence McQuillan of the Independent Institute.

According to the report, BART fails on items riders care about the most, like on-time performance.

VIDEO: BART launches new ambassador program to address passenger safety
EMBED More News Videos

BART launches its new ambassador program Monday in response to concerns about passenger safety. The ambassadors are trained to de-escalate any potential rider conflicts.



"BART does very poor in that area over the last few years, it has about a 10-15% failure rate," said McQuillan.

BART spokesperson Alicia Trost says the agency's on-time performance is above 90%.

"Sometimes it's as high as 97%, literally right now as I'm speaking to you it's 98%," said Trost.

She says on-time performance dipped when ridership previously went from 390,000 to 440,000.

RELATED: BART experienced rise in cell phone, laptop thefts in 2019

"Having that number of people in our system does cause delays," said Trost.

Trost says BART's violent crime rate is down 39% compared to last year.

The report's author alleges BART doesn't focus on optimizing the rider's experience because it doesn't have to. He says 40% to 80% of BART's operating revenues come from government subsidies.

"Instead BART focuses on satisfying politicians who control the subsidy purse strings," said McQuillan.

The report's recommendations include scaling back or ending subsidies and selling BART to a private for-profit entity.

VIDEO: Report: Violent crime on BART increased by 115 percent over last 5 years
EMBED More News Videos

Violent crime on BART, including robberies and aggravated assaults, has increased by 115 percent over the last five years, a new report says.



Trost says that's not how BART was intended.

"The idea that we should no longer receive any government money and that we should privatize is ridiculous and goes against what the Bay Area wants from BART and from public transit," said Trost.

BART says weekday ridership is currently at 25% of pre-pandemic levels. Saturdays are at 39% and Sundays are at 36%.

BART had reached 32% weekdays right before the omicron variant sent some people back to remote work and of course, events were canceled according to Trost. She also says weekends had reached as high as 50% around the fall coinciding with great weather and more outdoor activities.

Go here for the latest news and information about BART.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscocrimetheftbuilding a better bay areabart policebart
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BART
BART resumes service after fire in El Cerrito
Power restored at BART Millbrae station, systemwide delays persist
Civic Center BART station reopens following police activity
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
TOP STORIES
Police investigating shooting at Hillsdale Mall parking lot
Police: Suspected killer of LA student had prior arrest in Bay Area
Doorbell cam, audio captures deadly mountain lion fight in Belmont
Suspicious device found near Oakland federal building was a hoax
Starbucks no longer requiring US workers to be vaccinated
Voting bill blocked by GOP filibuster, Democrats try rules change
SF's Cliff House building may open new restaurant this year
Show More
French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies after ski accident
CA's top cop to investigate Santa Clara Co. Sheriff's Office
Some Bay Area residents encounter problems ordering COVID tests
Experts warn don't 'let guard down' as COVID cases decline
Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get Trump documents
More TOP STORIES News