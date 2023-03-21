Timeline: Storm arriving Tuesday morning upgraded to Level 3 with strong winds by afternoon

Prepare for a rainy commute Tuesday morning followed by strong winds over 50 mph in some areas. Here's what to expect.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Meteorologist Drew Tuma has increased Tuesday's storm from Level 2 to Level 3 on the Storm Impact Scale. It will be a rainy morning and a windy afternoon.

The worst of the rain will be between 5-9 a.m. A steady area of moderate to heavy rain will be widespread.

Winds will follow after 10 a.m. and peak later in the afternoon. A half-inch to an inch of rain is expected.

A WIND ADVISORY has been extended to include the Peninsula and valleys of the East and South Bay.

Gusty winds for the Diablo Range and hills of Eastern Santa Clara where winds could gust over 50 mph.

The Santa Cruz Mountains have been upgraded to a HIGH WIND WARNING and will also see wind gusts over 50 mph and likely see trees coming down. However, Tuma says it won't be as bad as the damage from last week's storm.

With the ground so saturated, Monday is the day to prepare for nuisance flooding Tuesday and possible power outages or downed trees.

There is a WINTER STORM WARNING through Wednesday morning for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area. Snowfall of 6-24" except 1-2 feet above 6000'. Winds could gust up to 75 mph.

Light rain is possible at the end of the week with a potentially cold weekend to follow.

