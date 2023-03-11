Bay Area timeline: Here's what to expect for series of Level 1 storms this weekend

A Flood Watch and Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire Bay Area Thursday afternoon into Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Scattered showers are with us today with a Level 1 system on ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale. both today and Sunday.

A Flood Watch has been canceled for the Bay Area but remains for the Delta and Carquinez Strait through Sunday morning.

Southerly winds and rain will be more widespread Sunday Afternoon. Heavier downpours will be possible in the overnight hours as well.

A level 2 system is still expected late Monday night as another atmospheric river arrives through Tuesday.

Here is a look at the impacts of the storm.

RAINFALL IMPACTS

Rainfall through the weekend will range from .10"-.75".

