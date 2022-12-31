Level 2 storm causing flooding on Bay Area roads, highways

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The atmospheric river that has hit the Bay Area is causing widespread problems---most notably flooding.

In South San Francisco, Highway 101 is closed in both the north and southbound directions by Oyster Point due to major flooding, the California Highway Patrol said on Saturday.

It was reportedly closed just around 11a.m.

They are advising drivers to use I-280 as an alternate. It's unknown what time the roads will reopend.

Image of flooding in San Francisco, Calif. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

In San Francisco, a driver was rescued from a flooded street in the Marina District, San Francisco fire officials say.

The incident happened along the 500 block of Marina Blvd. Authorities say the driver will be okay.

In Belmont in the peninsula, a car was submerged as water levels rose Saturday morning.

In the North Bay, ABC7 News reporter Cornell Barnard tweeted video of the flow of water overwhelming a drainage system in Mill Valley.