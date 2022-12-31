Timeline: Heavy rain, Level 2 Storm Saturday morning; Flood Watch in effect for entire Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area will experience a strong cold front today. We are in a Level 2 moderate storm.
Rain does lighten up by about 4 p.m. north of the Golden Gate and ending by 6 p.m. everywhere.
Rain has changed to snow in the Sierra so updating the snow forecast there to 1-3 feet at lake level into Sunday night.
About 2" of rain has already fallen on the peninsula, so widespread urban & small stream Flood Advisories have been posted through about 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. across the viewing area.
Flood threat is high on our roads, streams, and creeks and a Flood Watch in effect for the entire Bay Area. Minor mud and rock slides are also possible.
The storm exits between 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday and we are dry for fireworks at midnight.
