14 days of rain: Here's when the Bay Area may see a dry day

An atmospheric river will bring about moderate to heavy rain early New Year's Eve along with gusty winds.

A parade of storms, including an atmospheric river could bring rain to San Francisco Bay Area for next 14 days straight with a slight break on Jan. 1.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New Year's Day will possibly be the only totally dry day we see in the Bay Area over the next 2 weeks.

ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma says a parade of storms will be moving through Northern and Central California with a Flood Threat arriving Saturday morning.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

An atmospheric river will bring about moderate to heavy rain early New Year's Eve along with gusty winds.

Flooding on roads is likely along with flooding on our smaller streams and creeks.

Looking ahead, around Jan 4-6 another atmospheric river looks to arrive in California. This one too will bring periods of heavy rain and a renewed flood threat. This storm could also bring feet of fresh powder to the Sierra.

You will want to stay up to date with the forecast over the next week as details will be fine-tuned.

The second week of January looks unsettled as well with showers remaining in the forecast at least through the Jan. 12.

STORM TIMELINE: Scattered showers today before atmospheric river brings flood concerns Saturday

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live