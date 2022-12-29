Timeline: Scattered showers today before atmospheric river brings flood concerns Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There is a Level 1 storm on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale today and tomorrow.
The biggest impacts will be slick roads and slower travel, and the heaviest rain will fall between 6 p.m. today - 1 a.m. Friday.
A Level 2 storm will then come Saturday morning with an atmospheric river aimed at northern/central California.
Heaviest rain for this storm will fall between 3 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday.
Flooding is a concern on our roads, creeks, streams and rivers Saturday. A Flood Watch in effect for the entire Bay Area.
Very high snow levels in the Sierra. Above 7,000' expecting 3-5 feet of snow. Winter Storm Watch in effect.
