Timeline: Scattered showers today before atmospheric river brings flood concerns Saturday

Take the umbrella with you today as showers will be on and off with the heaviest rain falling in the afternoon and evening.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There is a Level 1 storm on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale today and tomorrow.

The biggest impacts will be slick roads and slower travel, and the heaviest rain will fall between 6 p.m. today - 1 a.m. Friday.

A Level 2 storm will then come Saturday morning with an atmospheric river aimed at northern/central California.

Heaviest rain for this storm will fall between 3 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday.

Flooding is a concern on our roads, creeks, streams and rivers Saturday. A Flood Watch in effect for the entire Bay Area.

Very high snow levels in the Sierra. Above 7,000' expecting 3-5 feet of snow. Winter Storm Watch in effect.

