  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Timeline: Scattered showers today before atmospheric river brings flood concerns Saturday

Drew Tuma Image
ByDrew Tuma via KGO logo
Thursday, December 29, 2022 4:02PM
AccuWeather Forecast: Scattered showers, heaviest rain this evening
EMBED <>More Videos

Take the umbrella with you today as showers will be on and off with the heaviest rain falling in the afternoon and evening.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There is a Level 1 storm on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale today and tomorrow.

The biggest impacts will be slick roads and slower travel, and the heaviest rain will fall between 6 p.m. today - 1 a.m. Friday.

A Level 2 storm will then come Saturday morning with an atmospheric river aimed at northern/central California.

Heaviest rain for this storm will fall between 3 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday.

Flooding is a concern on our roads, creeks, streams and rivers Saturday. A Flood Watch in effect for the entire Bay Area.

Very high snow levels in the Sierra. Above 7,000' expecting 3-5 feet of snow. Winter Storm Watch in effect.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW