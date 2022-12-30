WATCH SATURDAY: Ring in the new year with San Francisco's NYE fireworks show

Sad you're missing fireworks to ring in 2021? We have you covered! Here's a look back at the "bang pop whoosh" of the 2015 New Year's Eve celebration in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's time to ring in the new year and what better way than watching San Francisco's New Year's Eve annual fireworks show from the comfort of your home.

ABC7 News will be streaming the show live starting at midnight in the media player above.

You can also catch "Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on ABC7 Saturday night at 8 p.m.

This year's hosts will be Ryan Seacrest and Liza Koshy.

There will be a special edition of ABC7 News from 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Then we will go back to Ryan and Liza.

Watch the video player above for a look at the "bang, pop, whoosh" of the New Year's Eve fireworks celebration in the Bay Area on January 1, 2016.

