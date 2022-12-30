WATCH SATURDAY: Ring in the new year with San Francisco's NYE fireworks show

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's time to ring in the new year and what better way than watching San Francisco's New Year's Eve annual fireworks show from the comfort of your home.
ABC7 News will be streaming the show live starting at midnight in the media player above.
You can also catch "Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on ABC7 Saturday night at 8 p.m.
RELATED: 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2023: How to watch and what to expect
This year's hosts will be Ryan Seacrest and Liza Koshy.
There will be a special edition of ABC7 News from 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Then we will go back to Ryan and Liza.
Watch the video player above for a look at the "bang, pop, whoosh" of the New Year's Eve fireworks celebration in the Bay Area on January 1, 2016.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live