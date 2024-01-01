Confetti Cleanup: DSNY clears 100,000 pounds of litter in Times Square by daybreak

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan -- Once the ball dropped in Times Square to ring in 2024, a colossal amount of confetti fell from the sky and landed on the street below.

Some of the confetti was made up of wishes printed out and written on Post-its by New Yorkers and people all over the world.

Once the revelers cleared the streets, New York City's Department of Sanitation workers were on the job.

DSNY

Some 187 sanitation workers using 21 mechanical brooms and 20 collection trucks - along with brooms and backpack blowers - picked up about 100,000 pounds of litter, confetti and party hats.

You'd never know the world's biggest New Year's Eve celebration had just taken place thanks to New York's Strongest.

DSNY

"Every year, this holiday gives people an opportunity to begin anew and start with a clean slate. To that end, DSNY is proud to deliver a clean street, right here in Times Square," said Commissioner Tisch. "This winter, we have the highest headcount in decades, and I want to thank Mayor Adams for giving us the tools we need to get the job done. Here's to a great - and clean - 2024."

The crews had their work completed by daybreak.