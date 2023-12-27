New Year's Eve organizers unveil major upgrade to Times Square ball before celebrations

NEW YORK -- The New Year's Eve ball just got bigger and brighter with a bowtie to match.

Measured at 12 feet in diameter with over 2,600 crystal panels, the glittering display also comes with a bowtie pattern designed in partnership with Fontainebleau Las Vegas that harkens back to when Times Square used to be known as "The Bowtie."

New Year's Eve organizers unveiled the dazzling design Wednesday atop One Times Square ahead of the big celebration.

"That bowtie pattern will light up above the 2024, it's going to go all the way to that top, it's going to go all the way back down and it's going to rest at its year-round perch, where you can come any day of the week to Times Square and see that ball," said Jeffrey Straus, President of Countdown Entertainment.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas isn't the only bearer of upgrades to NYC, but legendary singer-songwriter Paul Anka, who is tapped to perform a new version of his hit song "My Way" just before the clock strikes midnight.

Anka was also in attendance during the big reveal in Times Square, where he shared his excitement about the upcoming performance.

This New Year's Eve will also mark the first time that the ball will be re-lit, featuring the new bowtie lighting pattern, after the traditional rendition of the Big Apple classic "New York, New York."

The countdown is on for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," airing live Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. on ABC.