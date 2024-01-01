  • Watch Now

Fatal New Year's firework accident on Treasure Island, SFPD says

Bay City News
Monday, January 1, 2024 4:25PM
Fatal New Year's fireworks accident on Treasure Island, SFPD says
SFPD officers responded at 12:40 a.m. Monday to someone injured by fireworks on Treasure Island who was pronounced dead after being given first aid.
Bay City News

SAN FRANCISCO -- A person died after suffering firework-related injuries in San Francisco, barely an hour after the New Year arrived, police said.

The San Francisco Police Department said that at approximately 12:40 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of someone injured by fireworks in the 1200 block of Exposition Drive in Treasure Island neighborhood.

Upon arrival, they found a person suffering life-threatening injuries, police said.

The victim was given first aid, but when paramedics arrived, the person was pronounced dead.

San Francisco police ask anyone with relevant information to contact them at (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411.

