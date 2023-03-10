The Oakland Fire Department has responded to a partial roof collapse at a warehouse not far from Ring Central Coliseum. This is on 85th Avenue near Railroad.

1 killed, 1 injured in partial roof collapse at Oakland warehouse, OFD says

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Fire Department responded to a deadly partial roof collapse at a warehouse Friday morning during the storm.

The collapse happened at 3:15 a.m. at a warehouse on 85th Ave near Railroad Ave, not far from Ring Central Coliseum.

Officials say that a man died in the collapse and a woman was injured and taken to the hospital.

The collapsed area is 30 feet by 30 feet and the building has been red-tagged.

As of 8 a.m., the scene has been cleared.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live