2.8 magnitude earthquake near Piedmont rattles East Bay

EMBED <>More Videos

2.8 magnitude earthquake near Piedmont rattles East Bay

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. -- The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Piedmont at about 12:18 a.m. Wednesday.

The epicenter was 2.8 kilometers, or 1.7 miles, north of Piedmont in Alameda County, at a depth of 5.4 kilometers, or 3.3 miles.

RELATED: California Dreaming: Earthquakes and the danger we live with every day

There are no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
piedmontoaklandearthquakealameda countyusgs
Copyright 2021 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
Show More
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
More TOP STORIES News