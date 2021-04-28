2.8 magnitude earthquake near Piedmont rattles East Bay

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. -- The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Piedmont at about 12:18 a.m. Wednesday.The epicenter was 2.8 kilometers, or 1.7 miles, north of Piedmont in Alameda County, at a depth of 5.4 kilometers, or 3.3 miles.There are no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.