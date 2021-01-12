Coronavirus California

'Our ICU is full': Bay Area hospitals still under pressure, worried about post-holiday COVID-19 surge

By Kris Reyes
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Surge plans are in place and ready to be activated at Bay Area hospitals, as their ICUs continue to be under immense pressure.

Inside Regional Medical in San Jose, one of the hardest hit hospitals by COVID-19, a troubling trend that shows no signs of getting better.

RELATED: Disneyland to host Orange County's first massive vaccination site

"Our ICU is full, we are in overflow settings. The majority are COVID and the majority in ICU settings are on ventilators. We found hallway spaces that we didn't know existed," said Dr. Paul Silka, Director of Emergency Medicine at Regional Medical Center.

Hospitals all over the Bay Area, including Regional Medical, continue to struggle with a shrinking ICU capacity with no end in sight.

Dr. Ahmad Kamal, Director of Healthcare System Preparedness for the County of Santa Clara, said hospitals may seem to be handling the growing number of COVID-19 patients but the consequences for others who need care are dangerously real.

"So hospitals are deferring all but the most emergency surgeries. There are people who have heart conditions, who are not getting surgery right now," he said.

VIDEO: Alarming new COVID-19 data shows massive winter surge in Bay Area
EMBED More News Videos

The Bay Area's stay-at-home order is set to be extended as new COVID-19 cases are rising at a rate higher than ever before.



A piece of good news - the number of new COVID-19 patients has slightly leveled off since the post-Thanksgiving surge. But, public health officials say the real problem is that numbers are not going down.

"Most of the models right now at the current positivity rate suggest that we're going to be in this mode for the next five to six weeks, so that's what we're preparing for," said Dr. Silka.

While hospitals prepare, public health officials hope their stern warning will keep people out of their ICUs in the first place.

"Every individual's decision really impacts what happens to our hospitals," said Dr. Kamal.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan josebay areacoronavirus californiacoronavirushospitals
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
SF tech CEO says company can vaccinate US in 30-45 days
Bay Area researchers develop COVID-19 test that uses phone cam
Contra Costa County aims for 7,000 COVID-19 vaccinations a day
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF tech CEO says company can vaccinate US in 30-45 days
Lawsuit says FasTrak charged unfair penalties
Contra Costa County aims for 7,000 COVID-19 vaccinations a day
Congressman explains why DC riot was 'super-spreader event'
No charges for 2nd former BART officer in Oscar Grant death: DA
How many COVID-19 vaccines have been given out in your state?
Newsom explains how CA is trying to speed up vaccinations
Show More
Bay Area researchers develop COVID-19 test that uses phone cam
2 Capitol Police officers suspended after attack
Disneyland to host massive vaccination site
Getty Images photographer describes historic day in US Capitol
Anti-Trump messages projected on Twitter headquarters in SF
More TOP STORIES News