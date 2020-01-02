New year means pay raise for minimum wage workers across Bay Area



Oakland: Minimum wage increased from $13.80 to $14.14



Santa Clara: Minimum wage increased from $15 to $15.40



Sunnyvale: Minimum wage increased from $15.65 to $16.05



San Jose: Minimum wage increased from $15 to $15.25



SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland, San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara are among the cities where workers can expect a pay raise thanks to New Year's Day minimum wage increases.The new year will mean a new bottom line for thousands of minimum wage workers across San Jose like Angela Schuller, a server at Flames restaurant downtown.Minimum wage earnings are increase from $15 to $15.25 with the start of 2020 in San Jose."Does the 25 cents really make that big of a difference over the whole year?" said Schuller, "I'm not sure yet. I guess we'll find out at the end of the year."While the pay bump is a good thing for workers like Schuller, it's a price that will be passed on to her customers."They'll go 'Oh no, I thought this was $13.50, but now it's $14.50 or $14,'" she said. But then you'll have to say, 'Well we had to increase the price because (the business) had an increase.'"Some customers don't mind and say an increase of a quarter just isn't enough in such tough times."I think it should be more," said Cassandra Alvarez. "The rent is too high. I think it should be $17 or $18."Minimum wages also increased in the following Bay Area cities:Some say they are concerned about a potentially negative trickle down effect of rent and the cost of living jumping as wages increase.John Quinonez, a delivery driver in Sunnyvale, says he's worried about what the changes will actually mean but is remaining optimistic."It may just be helpful for minimum wage workers out there and I hope it's that way," said Quinonez.