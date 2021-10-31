Fall storm to bring scattered showers, breezy winds to Bay Area Monday

Rain begins first in the North Bay before sunrise and will spread south across the rest of the Bay Area before noon.
Into the afternoon, we will track scattered showers before our storm begins to exit by the end of Monday. Rainfall totals will be highest in the North Bay with some cities seeing more than half an inch or rain.
Across the rest of the region, rainfall totals will be less than a third of an inch. Winds will be breezy out of the south in the afternoon with gusts between 15-25mph. The biggest impact with this storm will be slick spots on area roads.
Timeline of our showers Monday🌧️— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) October 31, 2021
Green = light rain
Yellow/Orange = downpours pic.twitter.com/YLHfEQrb4I