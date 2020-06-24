Coronavirus California

Interactive map shows what's open, closed in the San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom surprised everyone with the announcement of a new, four-tier reopening plan for California amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, some Bay Area counties are modifying their reopening timelines in response, allowing for more businesses to open up. Others are still deciding how they may change reopening rules locally.

From hair salons to social bubbles to gyms to movie theaters, find out what's open where you live using the map below:


Traveling down to Southern California? Check what's open using the map below.


Whether a county will be allowed to move forward with further reopening depends on the rate of COVID-19 transmission in the area. The state is classifying each county into four colors: yellow, orange, red and purple. Much of the state is still purple, the category for "widespread" COVID-19 transmission.

VIDEO: Gov. Newsom explains the new four-tier, color coded reopening system
California is moving away from the "watch list" system of tracking COVID-19 trends and instead moving to a four-tier, color coded classification system.



Click on the map below to see how things are trending around the state:


