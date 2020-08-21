Bay Area shrouded in smoke as Northern California wildfires rage: VIDEO

The unusually large size and number of simultaneous fires, other fires throughout the West and the loss of inmate firefighting crews because inmates were released from prisons to prevent the spread of coronavirus, have created the perfect storm for firefighting.
See the smoky scenes from Treasure Island, Oakland, Point Reyes and other parts of the Bay Area on Thursday, Aug. 20, in the video above.
Get the latest updates and videos on the CZU, LNU and SCU Lightning Complex Fires here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area right now
- Track air quality levels in the Bay Area
- Bay Area air quality worst in the world as wildfires rage in all but one county
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health
The Associated Press contributed to this report.