Bay Area shrouded in smoke as Northern California wildfires rage: VIDEO

As of Thursday morning, three major wildfire complexes were burning in the Bay Area - the LNU Lightning Complex in the North Bay, the CZU Lightning Complex along the southern Peninsula and the SCU in the East Bay have burned a combined 308,000 acres.The unusually large size and number of simultaneous fires, other fires throughout the West and the loss of inmate firefighting crews because inmates were released from prisons to prevent the spread of coronavirus, have created the perfect storm for firefighting.See the smoky scenes from Treasure Island, Oakland, Point Reyes and other parts of the Bay Area on Thursday, Aug. 20, in the video above.