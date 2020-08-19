LIVE: Track air quality levels impacted by smoke from San Francisco Bay Area wildfires

VIDEO: Bay Area air quality worst in the world as wildfires rage in all but one county
Track air quality levels where you live with Live Doppler 7 in the video player above.
Air quality across the Bay Area has seen a huge improvement Wednesday caused by an expanded marine layer, which allowed fog to spread overnight. Cities were seeing their air quality fluctuate between good and moderate throughout the morning.
There is a chance for air quality to deteriorate later in the afternoon Wednesday as the fog retreats and temperatures begin to rise. High pressure will return Thursday and Friday causing winds to become more erratic. This could allow air quality to return to hazardous conditions.
Smoke is most visible in the morning, when winds are lightest, allowing smoke to settle near the surface. In the afternoon, winds pick up a bit, which can clear some smoke and improve air quality in some areas. But it can also push smoke into other areas, causing air quality to decline there.
Spare the Air alerts are still in effect through Friday.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area right now
- Track air quality levels in the Bay Area
- Bay Area air quality worst in the world as wildfires rage in all but one county
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to drive safely during a power outage
- What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
- Here's how to store electricity before a power outage
- Tips for getting through a long-term power outage
- VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health