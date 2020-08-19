wildfire

LIVE: Track air quality levels impacted by smoke from San Francisco Bay Area wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area has been dealing with some of the worst air quality in years thanks to wildfires raging around the region.

Track air quality levels where you live with Live Doppler 7 in the video player above.

Air quality across the Bay Area has seen a huge improvement Wednesday caused by an expanded marine layer, which allowed fog to spread overnight. Cities were seeing their air quality fluctuate between good and moderate throughout the morning.

There is a chance for air quality to deteriorate later in the afternoon Wednesday as the fog retreats and temperatures begin to rise. High pressure will return Thursday and Friday causing winds to become more erratic. This could allow air quality to return to hazardous conditions.

Smoke is most visible in the morning, when winds are lightest, allowing smoke to settle near the surface. In the afternoon, winds pick up a bit, which can clear some smoke and improve air quality in some areas. But it can also push smoke into other areas, causing air quality to decline there.

Spare the Air alerts are still in effect through Friday.


