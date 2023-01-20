Landslide caught on camera at Point Reyes beach after CA storms saturate soil

Rangers say if you're planning a trip to Point Reyes, try to put it off because clean-up is still happening.

In the North Bay, we're getting our first look at storm damage at Point Reyes, including a landslide caught on camera near Alamere Falls.

POINT REYES, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, we're getting our first look at storm damage at Point Reyes. There are hundreds of downed trees and even a recent landslide, caught on camera.

The dramatic landslide was captured Tuesday by a brave beachgoer near Alamere Falls, inside the Point Reyes National Seashore. Nobody was hurt.

"It goes to show you what can happen when the ground is saturated and gravity takes place with failures," said National Park Service Ranger Christine Beekman.

Beekman says storm damage inside the park is still be assessed.

Roofs were ripped off historic buildings, there were mudslides and at least 300 trees were toppled. Many popular hiking trails have been impacted.

Warning signs for visitors have been posted.

Extensive erosion at Drake's Beach has impacted Elephant Seals, which have come here for mating season. They are now being pushed into the beach's parking lot, which is closed to visitors for the seal's protection.

Rangers say if you're planning a trip to Point Reyes, try to put it off because clean-up is still happening. "I'd wait a week, we're still finding more downed trees," said Beekman.

