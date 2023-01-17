World War II-era military structure falls onto beach at SF's Fort Funston

SAN FRANCISCO -- A World War II-era military structure has fallen onto the beach at Fort Funston, park service officials said on Monday.

The concrete structure slid down a rain-soaked bluff, according to a post on social media by the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

No injuries were reported, but visitors are urged to follow posted trail signs and be attentive to their surroundings.

