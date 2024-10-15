TIMELINE: Light rain tomorrow before high fire danger later this week

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A cold front will bring isolated, light showers Wednesday morning and behind the front, gusty offshore winds will bring high fire danger from Thursday to Saturday.

The best chance for a shower on Wednesday will be between 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. and the biggest impact would be slick roads. There is no number on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale for this front because it is so weak and fast moving.

Sunshine breaks out to finish Wednesday and gusty offshore winds will develop Thursday afternoon.

The highest threat for fire danger will be between 11p.m. Thursday - 7 a.m. Friday and again 11 p.m. Friday - 7 a.m. Saturday.

A Fire Weather Watch for the entire Bay Area will be in effect Thursday - Saturday.

Winds relax Saturday afternoon.

