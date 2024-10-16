TIMELINE: Drizzle Wednesday morning before Red Flag Warning begins Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A cold front is bringing areas of drizzle Wednesday morning before offshore winds develop Thursday and a Red Flag Warning will go into effect.

The best chance for drizzle or a light shower will occur before noon Wednesday. Sunshine and dry conditions return Wednesday afternoon.

The bigger story with this cold front will be the offshore winds developing Thursday as a Red Flag Warning begins at 11 p.m. and will last until 5 p.m. Saturday.

Peak winds will occur before sunrise Friday and again before sunrise Saturday.

It is possible that humidity will be down to 10% along with wind gusts 45-65 mph.

High winds combined with dry air and warm temperatures, means there is high fire danger.

Winds ease during the day on Saturday.

