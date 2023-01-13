Timeline: Flood Watch in effect for entire Bay Area this weekend with more rain, strong winds

Rain returns today with a Level 2 moderate storm. There will be scattered downpours and winds up to 45 mph this morning with thunderstorm threats this afternoon.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain returns Friday with a Level 2 storm on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. A stronger Level 3 storm will then come in Saturday morning and Sunday's rain will be a Level 1 storm.

ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma says a Flood Watch has been issued for the entire Bay Area this weekend.

Friday

Before 10 a.m. on Friday we will see scattered downpours and gusty winds, which could be up to 45 mph and bring trees down.

A Wind Advisory is in effect across the Bay Area until 10 a.m.

After a lull in the rain midday, scattered downpours and the threat of a thunderstorm move in for the afternoon.

We could see localized pockets of new flooding. Showers look to exit the region after 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday

Light showers return around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Heaviest rain and strongest winds will occur between 6am - noon. This is when we have the highest threat for flooding.

Winds will be strong between 6am-noon with gusts up to 50mph. More trees down likely.

Between noon - 6 p.m. winds will start to slow down, showers turn lighter and more scattered, but a thunderstorm is possible.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Bay Area for the threat of new flooding.

Light scattered showers will continue on and off through Sunday.

