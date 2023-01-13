Here's how the weather's shaping up for Seahawks vs. 49ers NFC Wild Card game at Levi's Stadium

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 49ers game this weekend will feature showers, make sure to pack your poncho if you are headed to the game at Levi's Stadium.

On the exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, Saturday's storm will be a Level 3, a strong storm.

RELATED: 49ers host NFC West rival Seahawks in wild-card round

Pockets of heavy rain and gusty wind will move into the Bay Area before sunrise on Saturday. Gusts over 40mph are possible at times. New pockets of flooding are also likely.

At kickoff around 1:30, we do expect the heaviest rain to be moving out but scattered showers will remain in the forecast for the rest of the afternoon.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live