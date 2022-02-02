fire safety

'Be cautious': Cal Fire warns Bay Area residents of potential fire danger amid windy, dry conditions

By Ryan Curry
EMBED <>More Videos

Cal Fire chief warns of potential fire danger in Bay Area

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- Cal Fire has all of its base staff ready this week in the event a wildfire breaks out. Wind gusts throughout the Bay Area and Napa Valley are expected to be intense.

Cal Fire says these winds mixed with the dry weather can cause a fire to spread rapidly.

"We are at our base staffing and ready to respond to any wind-driven fire," said Tom Knecht, Division Chief for Napa Cal Fire. "We have a healthy concern for the wind, because we do have wind-driven fires in our history in January and February."

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Recently, a fire broke out in Big Sur. Winds caused that fire to spread.

Knecht says he wouldn't be surprised if something similar happens up north.

"We need people to be cautious right now," he said. "Be extra mindful of barbecues, wood fires and anything that can spark in dry grass."

RELATED: North Bay wildfire survivors hope federal funding will help prevent future disasters

Cal Fire has multiple trucks and a helicopter ready in-case a fire breaks out during this wind event. However, fires are not the only cause for concern. Fallen trees and downed powerlines are possibilities this week.

"Whenever we get kind of heavy winds rain fire, it kind of keeps me really busy," said Josh Gay, the owner of The Tree Guy, a tree service in the East Bay. "People are worried about possible abatement and just structural damage."

RELATED: 2 teens injured after high winds toppled tree in San Jose park

Gay says he already has appointments booked all week helping people trim trees in the event they fall this week.

Recently, in Oakland, winds caused trees to fall on cars and powerlines. Many residents went without power. Gay says he is trying to avoid a similar scenario.

"I tell people if they see a tree that doesn't look good, let someone know," he said. "It is always better to be safe in these kinds of conditions."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernapawindfire safetycal firenorth bay firestree fallfirefighters
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE SAFETY
Experts share space heater safety tips for winter
Officials: Fire that started in Christmas tree kills father, 2 sons
North Bay residents hope federal funding will help prevent wildfires
'Time is of the essence': Dry, gusty conditions fuel fires in SJ
TOP STORIES
South Bay fulfills beloved family traditions for Lunar New Year
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
CA man's $33K check gets lost as BofA closes branch
Mom survives COVID, heart attack and 3 strokes to delivery baby
Hunger strike, walkouts in protest of Oakland school closures
Affluent Bay Area town sees surge in home burglaries
1 dead after shooting at spa near Lake Merritt in Oakland
Show More
Why SF officials aren't happy with mayor's quiet inking with Amazon
SFPD looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run
SF mom and daughter avoid eviction with the help of ABC7 viewers
Sierra snowpack survey brings ominous concerns for CA drought
Stanford doctor says Pfizer vaccine for kids under 5 is safe
More TOP STORIES News