2 teens injured after high winds toppled tree in San Jose park

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Two teens were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after high winds broke off a huge tree branch in a San Jose park.

Firefighters responded to Los Paseos Park around 2:30 p.m for reports of a

In a tweet sent out by San Jose Fire, you can see a massive tree branch on the ground blocking part of a pathway.



Fire officials say the two teens suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

They say the branch fell during high winds.

