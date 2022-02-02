2 teens injured after high winds toppled tree in San Jose park

Firefighters responded to Los Paseos Park around 2:30 p.m for reports of a
In a tweet sent out by San Jose Fire, you can see a massive tree branch on the ground blocking part of a pathway.
Crews on-scene at Los Paseos Park on the 100 block of Avenida Grande. 2 Juveniles transported w/minor injuries after large tree falls in high winds TOC 1340 pic.twitter.com/uLCS4noJ7a— San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) February 1, 2022
Fire officials say the two teens suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.
They say the branch fell during high winds.
