Lafayette man ID'd as driver killed by burglary suspects in wrong-way crash near Bay Bridge

David Lee Weiner, 57, has been identified as the driver killed near the Bay Bridge Tuesday when a truck fleeing from a store hit his car head on.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We've learning the identity of the driver killed near the Bay Bridge Tuesday morning when a pickup truck fleeing from a store break-in hit his car head-on.

Authorities say the victim is 57-year-old David Lee Weiner from Lafayette.

He was heading to work in San Francisco's Financial District when the suspects got on Interstate 580 heading the wrong way and crashed into several vehicles.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Suspects break into East Bay shop before causing deadly wrong-way crash near Bay Bridge

