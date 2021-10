SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A crash blocked three westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge near Treasure Island Friday morning.The crash occurred around 5 a.m. between a bus and multiple vehicles.Metering lights were turned on shortly after the crash and traffic was backed up for miles past the MacArthur Maze.Injuries were reported but officials have not released details on how severe.All lanes were reopened by 7:30 a.m.