Shooting investigation closes WB I-80 lanes at Fremont Street in SF near Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting on westbound Interstate Highway 80 just west of the Bay Bridge in San Francisco early Wednesday morning.The shooting was reported just before midnight, according to CHP Officer John Fransen.Westbound I-80 traffic is currently being diverted off at Fremont Street and the hope is to get all lanes cleared by the morning commute, Fransen said. Lanes will be closed until at least 4:15 a.m.No further information is immediately available.