OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A tow truck driver going the wrong way rammed head-on into a CHP cruiser at the Bay Bridge toll plaza on Sunday afternoon.Officers were first called to the toll plaza to check on the tow truck that was stopped and refused to move.The CHP says the chase went all the way through Oakland before the driver crashed his truck along San Pablo Avenue. He was promptly arrested.The CHP officer and the suspect were treated for minor injuries.