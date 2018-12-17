Before and after views of Camp Fire destruction in Paradise

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Butte County has created before and after views of some parts of Paradise that were burned by the Camp Fire in November 2018.
RELATED: The evacuation of Butte County's Paradise from beginning to end
The wildfire ranks at the most destructive in state history, with more than 18,000 buildings burned. With 86 deaths, it is also the deadliest ever in California.
One aerial view was captured at Bille Road and Skyway. The before image is dominated by green trees. The after image shows mostly burned remains of homes and buildings, along with the remnants of trees.
Image comparisons are also available for Pearson Road & Skyway, Oliver Road & Skyway, Clark Road and Central Park Drive, Country Oak Drive, and Merril Road & Pentz Road.
RELATED: Before & After the Camp Fire: A new aerial look at devastated Paradise
Take a look at more stories about the deadly Camp Fire in Butte County.