CAMP FIRE

Before & After the Camp Fire: A new aerial look at devastated Paradise

By and Brandon Behle
PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --
Sky7 captured a unique before & after look at the devastation left behind in Paradise after the Camp Fire raced through the small Northern California mountain town.

Using its Sky Map 7 technology, ABC7 News was able to compare what the Butte County community looked like from the air before the wildfire and then after.

The images are haunting and heartbreaking, many times showing entire neighborhoods burned to the ground.

RELATED: Housing crisis in Butte County grows as 45,000 remain evacuated due to Camp Fire

Looking at a mobile home community on Kilcrease circle, nearly every home was destroyed except a small cluster.

Green trees and shrubs that dotted the community before the 153,336 acre fire erupted on Nov. 8 are now blackened and charred.

But amid the destruction, there were several homes that appeared untouched including one that still has a completely green lawn.

RELATED: Most destructive California wildfires in history: Camp Fire tops the list

The Camp Fire now ranks as the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history, after it destroyed more than 14,000 homes and businesses.
