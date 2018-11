<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4768930" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Full containment was reached on the Camp Fire over the weekend. But with more than 45,000 people still evacuated, and many of them with homes that are no longer standing, the housing crisis in Butte County is growing. (Noah Berger/AP Photo)