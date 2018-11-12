CAMP FIRE

What we know about the victims of the Camp Fire in Butte County

Fire officials say the Camp Fire is now 30 percent contained. The death toll has risen to 42, making it the deadliest wildfire in California history.

The Camp Fire is the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history.

The fire has so far consumed 117,000 acres, 42 people have been killed, and several remain missing.

MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires

We are starting to learn more about the victims who lost their lives. So far, the sheriff's office has released the names and ages of three people:

Gordon Dise, 66-years-old, from Oakland, Calif.

ABC 7 talked with the daughter of Gordon Dise, 66-years-old, this evening who confirmed his death.

Ernest Foss, 65, from Paradise, Calif.

Ernest Foss, 65, from Paradise, Calif.

Jesus Fernandez, 48, from Concow, Calif.

Carl Wiley, 77, from Magalia, Calif.

As information about the victims comes in this page will be updated.

See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire in Butte County.
