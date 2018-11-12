The fire has so far consumed 117,000 acres, 42 people have been killed, and several remain missing.
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
We are starting to learn more about the victims who lost their lives. So far, the sheriff's office has released the names and ages of three people:
Gordon Dise, 66-years-old, from Oakland, Calif.
ABC 7 talked with his daughter this evening who confirmed his death.
Ernest Foss, 65, from Paradise, Calif.
Jesus Fernandez, 48, from Concow, Calif.
Carl Wiley, 77, from Magalia, Calif.
As information about the victims comes in this page will be updated.
See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire in Butte County.