ABC 7 talked with the daughter of Gordon Dise, 66-years-old, this evening who confirmed his death.

The Camp Fire is the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history.The fire has so far consumed 117,000 acres, 42 people have been killed, and several remain missing.We are starting to learn more about the victims who lost their lives. So far, the sheriff's office has released the names and ages of three people: