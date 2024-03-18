Berkeley police investigating fatal stabbing on University Ave., city's 1st homicide of 2024

Berkeley Police Department is currently investigating the city's first homicide of the year, which occurred on a block of University Avenue on Sunday.

Berkeley Police Department is currently investigating the city's first homicide of the year, which occurred on a block of University Avenue on Sunday.

Berkeley Police Department is currently investigating the city's first homicide of the year, which occurred on a block of University Avenue on Sunday.

Berkeley Police Department is currently investigating the city's first homicide of the year, which occurred on a block of University Avenue on Sunday.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Berkeley Police Department is currently investigating the city's first homicide of the year, which occurred on the 1300 block of University Avenue on Sunday.

Authorities say the department received a call around 2:45 p.m., indicating that a person had been stabbed. Officers then responded to the scene and quickly detained "one subject believed to be involved."

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Officers located a victim nearby who was declared deceased at the scene by Berkeley first responders.

Police say they do not believe any other suspects are still at large at this time, nor is there any continued danger to the community. The investigation is currently in its early stages.