Berkeley Humane asking pet owners to share stories about their animals for 'Best in Show' contest

Now, you have the chance to share your story about how your pet has changed your life.
RELATED: Here's how to keep your four-legged friends safe during Fourth of July fireworks
"Best in Show - Stories from Beyond the Shelter" is a storytelling event held by Berkeley Humane that celebrates rescue pets.
Each year, contestants submit their heartwarming pet stories for a chance to win prizes and be crowned "Best in Show."
Three finalists will read their stories at the Best in Show event.
RELATED: Tigers, bears, mountain lions receive COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo
Berkeley Humane is accepting submissions now through Sept. 15.