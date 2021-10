Berkeley Humane asking pet owners to share stories about their animals for 'Best in Show' contest

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Pets fill our lives with unconditional love.Now, you have the chance to share your story about how your pet has changed your life."Best in Show - Stories from Beyond the Shelter" is a storytelling event held by Berkeley Humane that celebrates rescue pets.Each year, contestants submit their heartwarming pet stories for a chance to win prizes and be crowned "Best in Show."Three finalists will read their stories at the Best in Show event. Berkeley Humane is accepting submissions now through Sept. 15.