Berkeley Humane asking pet owners to share stories about their animals for 'Best in Show' contest

Keeping dogs safe on July 4, Berkeley Humane's 'Best in Show' contest

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Pets fill our lives with unconditional love.

Now, you have the chance to share your story about how your pet has changed your life.

"Best in Show - Stories from Beyond the Shelter" is a storytelling event held by Berkeley Humane that celebrates rescue pets.

Each year, contestants submit their heartwarming pet stories for a chance to win prizes and be crowned "Best in Show."

Three finalists will read their stories at the Best in Show event.

Berkeley Humane is accepting submissions now through Sept. 15.

