Berkeley police looking for missing 13-year-old boy

The Berkeley Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old boy.Emilliano Theole went missing around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday and was last seen near the Walgreens at 2801 Adeline Street in Berkeley.Theole was last seen wearing a dark green beanie, green camo print jacket, dark green pants, and black and white Nike shoes. He is described as 5 foot 3 inches tall 125lbs with a stocky build, short brown hair and brown eyes, and wearing prescription glasses.If you have information on the whereabouts of Emilliano Theole, please call the Berkeley Police Department at 510-981-5900 or 911.