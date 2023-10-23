The 13 best Disney gifts, including Marvel, Star War and Pixar gifts

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Disney recently celebrated its 100th year anniversary, launching a bunch of exclusive capsule collections with brands like Pandora and Samsung. If you or your loved one is a fan of Mickey Mouse and his friends, buying a Disney-themed holiday gift might just be the way to go. Whether that's a superhero-style Marvel Lego set or an adorable Mickey-themed holiday headband, here are the 13 best Disney gifts to shop for right now.

1. Santa Mickey Mouse Ear Headband

Image credit: Shop Disney

This cute headband has a non-slip band and features Mickey's mouse ears adorned with a little Santa hat - buy one for every member of your family this holiday season.

2. Stitch Plush

Image credit: Shop Disney

I love Disney plush toys - they're always true to character and incredibly soft. This Stitch plush is described as both soft and cuddly and has embroidered features for a true likeness to the mischievous extraterrestrial.

3. LEGO Marvel Nano Gauntlet

Image credit: Amazon

Feel the power of Iron Man with this Marvel Lego gauntlet, which comes with its own display stand. The Lego fingers can move too, so it can be arranged in a variety of poses.

4. Tiana's Cookbook

Image credit: Amazon

If they love to cook, let them experiment with Tiana's cookbook which packs 50 simple recipes, including a chicken and sausage gumbo and Tiana-style beignets - straight from the movie screen to your plate.

5. Disney X Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Camera Bag

Image credit: Kate Spade Outlet

This discounted crossbody bag has Minnie Mouse's ears embroidered on the front, complete with a little red bow. On the inside, you have four credit card slots and an additional slip pocket. You should be able to fit your everyday essentials, including your smartphone in this nifty compact bag.

6. Disney 100th Anniversary Dumbo Lab-grown Diamond Charm

Image credit: Pandora

This limited edition bracelet has a lab-grown diamond charm nestled inside Dumbo's trunk. The Dumbo charm itself is made from sterling silver including 14K gold accents. Pair it with a Disney100 bracelet to complete this gift.

7. Maleficent Disney Earrings

Image credit: Bauble Bar

Take a walk on the evil side with these Maleficent earrings made with glass stones and gold-plated zinc. It's available for immediate shipping so you might even get it in time for Halloween.

8. THE COMFY Original

Image credit: Amazon

The Comfy is one of our favorite Shark Tank-approved products and this version has The Mandalorian's Grogu printed all over it. It's one size fits all and doubles as both a hoodie and blanket to keep them warm this holiday season.

9. Squishmallows Disney 14-Inch Sven Plush

Image credit: Amazon

Squishmallows are some of the best holiday gifts thanks to their plush, squishable design. This one is a Disney-licensed product and is a recreation of Sven, the reindeer sidekick from the Frozen movie series.

10. Mattel Disney Pixar WALL-E Robot Toy

Image credit: Amazon

Everyone's favorite robot, Wall-E can now be in your own apartment. This remote-controlled toy can move around your apartment and has 20 different light and sound combinations to bring it to life.

11. Logitech G502 X PLUS Millenium Falcon Edition Gaming Mouse

Image credit: Amazon

If your giftee is a gamer, get them this Millenium-Falcon-themed gaming mouse. It's compatible with MacOS and WindowsOS, offering a precise gaming experience with little to no lag.

12. Santa Mickey Mouse Pullover Sweatshirt

Image credit: Shop Disney

This Christmas-themed Mickey Mouse sweater is made from cotton and has a ribbed neck, cuffs and hem. Shop it in multiple available sizes now.

13. JoyJolt Disney Tumblers

Image credit: Amazon

Let them serve up their favorite beverages in these Disney-themed glasses. Each set comes with four glasses and can be used to serve everything from red wine to juice.