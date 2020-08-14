Our all-time favorite Bay Area ice cream spots that will get you through this heat wave

The coronavirus pandemic means we don't have as many options to cool off, without movie theaters or malls being open. But COVID-19 can't cancel ice cream. And for that we're grateful.
Check out our list below for ABC7 News' all-time favorite ice cream spots around the Bay Area. Grab a scoop, swirl or cone and enjoy the little things.
Swensen's
San Francisco
More than one of our staffers described this 70-year-old San Francisco ice cream parlor as "dangerously good." The Swiss Orange Chip and Sticky Chewy Chocolate are two fan favorites.
Open for takeout
Dolce Spazio
Los Gatos
The gelato here is to die for - rich, creamy and very indulgent. My personal favorite is the cheekily named Oreogasmic.
Takeout and outdoor seating
Meadowlark Dairy
Pleasanton
This small dairy drive-thru that has soft serve in the summer is a local favorite, and worth a drive if you're not a local. If you need convincing, see the picture below.
Drive-thru open
Noble Folk
Healdsburg and Santa Rosa
Perhaps no ice cream spot on this list elicited more enthusiasm among our staff than Noble Folk. "I will drive over an hour for their almond cardamom ice cream," said producer Kate E. "Their pie is also unbeatable," added anchor Liz Kreutz.
Open for curbside, takeout and local delivery
Fentons Creamery
Oakland and Vacaville
A family favorite for its retro vibes, massive portions and paper hats, you can still get your Fentons fix in the middle of the pandemic. Executive producer Heather Tuggle Pitman's favorite is the Junior Black and White, chocolate and vanilla ice cream with marshmallow and fudge. They've got a full diner-style menu, as well.
Open for takeout and delivery
Smitten
Multiple San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland locations
Ice cream here is made to order and churned in 90 seconds using a super-fast freeze. Bonus: Young kids will be mesmerized by the clouds of vapor billowing out as their scoop is made.
Open for takeout and delivery
C.R.E.A.M.
Locations around the Bay Area
Its original location near Cal campus has had students lining up around the block for years. Now pretty much everyone in the Bay Area can find a C.R.E.A.M. near them. The classic order is a custom ice cream cookie sandwich, which is huge, messy and wonderful. Pro-tip: You can order a half sandwich, too.
Open for takeout, check with your local location for delivery info
Loard's Ice Cream
Several Bay Area locations
Producer Kate E. got a scoop of the ube macapuno ice cream and walked along the beach in Alameda. What more could you want from a COVID-19 staycation?
Open for takeout
Salt & Straw
San Francisco, Burlingame, Palo Alto and San Jose
This is the perfect ice cream spot for the adventurous eater. A menu of seasonal flavors rotates every month. Goat cheese marionberry habanero anybody?
Open for takeout and delivery, plus they ship nationwide
Tin Pot Creamery
Palo Alto, Los Altos, Campbell and San Mateo
People love Tin Pot for its creative, delicate flavors. Favorites include the beautifully hued Blue Jasmine Tea and Coffee with Cocoa Nib Toffee, made with Santa Cruz's Verve coffee beans.
Open for takeout and local delivery
Amausaan Uji Matcha USA
Berkeley, Newark, Union City and Serramonte
The flavors here are delicate, piled high and photogenic. Anchor Dion Lim tried the black tea and matcha soft serve, but says she actually loves their green tea ice cream roll-up cake best.
Open for takeout
Bi-Rite Creamery
San Francisco
On any nice day in the city, you'll see a long line at Bi-Rite before they head to Dolores Park. The hands-down favorite flavor here is salted caramel, but there are lots of good choices. Feel free to wait it out, or cheat by walking up to the soft serve window that usually doesn't have nearly as many people queued up.
Open for takeout
Humphry Slocombe
San Francisco, Oakland and Berkeley
Anchor Jobina Fortson loves Humphry Slocombe's Secret Breakfast ice cream (and so do I!). It's bourbon ice cream with corn flakes, that works as breakfast, happy hour or dessert. You may see pints of Humphry Slocombe at your local grocery store, so keep your eyes peeled.
Open for takeout, local delivery and ships nationwide
Mr. Dewie's Cashew Creamery
Albany and Oakland
The ice creams at Mr. Dewie's are dairy-free, soy-free and gluten-free, so it's a great option for those with allergies - and those without, who just love ice cream! My favorite is the Chocolate Orange Chip.
Open for takeout (online ordering encouraged)
Fosters Freeze
Berkeley
No Dairy Queen? No problem. Fosters Freeze on University Avenue in Berkeley has the chocolate dipped soft-serve cone you've been craving. Eat it quick before it melts in this heat wave.
Open for takeout
Fairfax Scoop
Fairfax
Locals are used to seeing a long line at this ice cream shop. The ice cream is made with organic, locally sourced ingredients. It gets even more Marin from there: Fairfax Scoops is practically zero waste. That means you should be ready to order a cone, or bring your own spoon to eat from a waffle bowl.
Open for takeout and local delivery
Matcha Cafe Maiko
San Francisco
Everything at Matcha Cafe Maiko is made with matcha imported from Japan. Anchor Dion Lim likes their loaded maiko special. (See picture below)
Open for curbside pickup and local delivery
Tucker's Super Creamed Ice Cream
Alameda
Our creative director Paula M. calls Tucker's and Alameda staple for its ultra-rich and creamy scoops. The menu is also super long, so they'll definitely be something for everyone.
Open for takeout
Got another favorite we didn't include? Email alix.t.martichoux@abc.com with a picture and we may include it in our roundup.
Stay cool out there!