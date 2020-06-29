BET Awards accidentally pays tribute to Willie Brown Jr., the very much alive former mayor of San Francisco

For those of you waking up concerned, former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown is alive and well!!

— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) June 29, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown Jr. was mistakenly included in the "In Memoriam" tribute during Sunday night's BET Awards show.To be clear, he is alive and well.The producers were likely honoring the late NFL hall of fame cornerback Willie Brown instead. The former Oakland Raider died last year. He was a five-time All-Pro selection and a member of the all-decade team of the 1970's. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984.Friends of Mayor Brown have called to check up on him, they tell ABC7 News Brown is getting a kick out of this one.