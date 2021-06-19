Society

ABC News Live celebrates Pride with Billy Porter, TikTokers Avery Blanchard & Soph Mosca, and more

The Pride Month episode tackles what's next for the LGBTQ+ community and movement
"Pride on ABC News Live" tackles what's next for the LGBTQ+ community and movement on its latest episode. ABC News' Senior National Correspondent Steve Osunsami hosts the episode. You can watch the full show here.

Top stories impacting LGBTQ+ community amid Pride Month 2021. WATCH: ABC News' Devin Dwyer reports on the landmark Supreme Court decision impacting the LGBTQ+ community and adoption.

Creators of Netflix documentary 'Pray Away' talk about importance of the film. WATCH: Filmmakers Kristine Stolakis and Jessica Devaney talk about their groundbreaking documentary about the dangerous practice of conversion therapy.

Finding lesbian love and community on TikTok. WATCH: TikTok influencers Avery Blanchard and Sophia Mosca talk about the immense spirit of the lesbian community on the social media platform.

1-on-1 with award-winning actor Billy Porter. WATCH: ABC News' Juju Chang sits down with the "Pose" star to discuss what life holds for him after the groundbreaking series and living a life out loud as a man living with HIV in America today.

1-on-1 with choreographer Sean Bankhead. WATCH: Choreographer to the stars Sean Bankhead takes us inside the Lil Nas X performance of "Montero" on "Saturday Night Live."

Lastly, host Steve Osunsami shares his closing thoughts.


Checkout more great LGBTQ+ content all year long at goodmorningamerica.com/pride.
