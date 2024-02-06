Oakland Celebrates Black Joy with Black History Month events throughout February

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It's Black History Month and the city of Oakland is bursting with celebration.

"In Oakland, we celebrate Black culture year-round, it just so happens that in February, it really comes alive," said Peter Gamez, the President & CEO, Visit Oakland. "It really celebrates the rich history and our heritage within the Black community. It is where the Black Panther Party started, and so many social movements started here in The Town."

There are many ways to celebrate Black History Month in Oakland: support Black-owned shops, dine at Black-owned restaurants, travel the Equity Path on Oakland's Cannabis Trail, and more.

"I've been in the Bay Area since 1996. So, I've seen Oakland go through a lot of changes, and I've been part of this community," expressed Steven Day, the Co-Owner of The Cook and Her Farmer. "Engaging in Black History Month and celebrating with music and food, it's really, really important."

"When I think about Black history, I always think about the ancestors, and also it's a time where a lot of people do take the time to celebrate and learn more about Black history," said Kamilah Mitchell, the owner of Tea with Meaning.

Tea with Meaning is a Black-owned company that captures the magic of tea time.

In collaboration with Visit Oakland, the Marriott, Pound Bizness, and other Black businesses, Tea with Meaning will hold a brand new event on February 10th to celebrate Black culture called, For the Love of The Town - An Afternoon Tea and Pop-Up Shop.

The pop-up will benefit UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland.

"After taking the time to really do the work and talk to the people, with the support, help, and push of Visit Oakland, I created The Town teas," expressed Mitchell. "I am honored to be the sponsor and a tea lady."

"It's going to be an afternoon tea from 11:30am to 1pm," said Kurtis Hanson, the General Manager of Marriott - Oakland. "And we're just so excited to be part of Oakland."

Cook and Her Farmer serves local oysters, fresh salads, and coastal cuisine.

"It's sort of a mash-up of cultures, Southern culture and coastal California," expressed Day.

Save the date for February 24th, when the The Annual Jazz Brunch at The Cook and Her Farmer will take place. The event will feature Southern dishes and music by Jazz Mafia.

"Jazz Brunch is a celebration of Black life, Black history, Black culture, old Oakland," stated Romney Steele, the chef and Co-Owner of The Cook and Her Farmer. "The history and story of Black life in America, everyone is welcome."

Also on February 24th, The 13th Annual Black Vines Toast to Black Wineries and Diverse Art will be held for Bay Area wine aficionados.

"It's going to be a great celebration of Black vintners, they'll be located at The Bridge Yard, also here in Oakland," added Gamez.

On February 25th, Oakland will host The Black Joy Parade, which celebrates the Black experience past, present, and future.

"There are 25,000 people descending onto downtown Oakland celebrating Black culture," said Gamez. "This parade was founded here in Oakland."

Learn more about Black History Month Celebrations here.